As residents of West Gloucester question the origins of gunshots in their neighboring woods, the city's police chief has set up a time to chat.
Chief Ed Conley and City Councilors Melissa Cox, Steve LeBlanc, and Sean Nolan have scheduled a time Wednesday evening to meet with residents at the West Gloucester shooting range at the end of Forest Lane to discuss the Police Department’s use of the space.
The event, said Conley, is designed to answer any questions, alleviate any concerns, and dispel any misinformation about the range's use.
“It will be an open mic,” Conley said. “People can ask whatever they want to ask.”
The West Gloucester shooting range had been used by Gloucester Police for many years for the department's bi-annual shooting qualification exam until it was suspended due to safety concerns, Conley explained.
This posed a problem as the next closest site would be at Fort Devens in Middlesex County which would increase the department's travel expenses by $40,000 to $50,000.
This spring, the Police Department collaborated with the City Council to create a new ordinance that would enable officers to train at the range while keeping in mind the neighbors who live in the surrounding areas.
Conley said the new ordinance has revised guidelines that are created to benefit everyone. “We are looking to accomplish our training goals while also being respectful to the residents,” he said.
At Wednesday's meeting, some residents will be looking to get 150 registered voters to sign a petition to have a special City Council public hearing focused specifically on the shooting range.
Councilors are requesting that attendees wear shoes for outdoors walking and dress accordingly, as it could be cold. Social distancing and masks are required.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.