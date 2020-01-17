A couple face drug trafficking charges after police conducting an undercover sting seized 21 grams of cocaine, nine Ecstasy pills, and $887.
Ralph Clerge of Lynn and Aminata Bajinka of Chelsea, both 23, were each charged with:
Trafficking in cocaine.
Distribution of a Class B Substance (Ecstasy).
Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance.
Chief Edward G. Conley III said his officers recently became aware of that two individuals, later identified as Clerge and Bajinka, were suspected of selling cocaine and Ecstasy in town, and immediately began an investigation.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Detective Lt. Michael Gossom and Sgt. Sean Conners, and Detectives Tom Quinn, Jon Trefry and Steve Mizzoni conducted an undercover surveillance operation at the Jodrey State Fish Pier off of Parker Street, where they believed a suspected drug deal was going to take place.
The operation resulted in police seizing the approximately 21 grams of cocaine, nine Ecstasy pills and $887, and the arrests of Clerge and Bajinka.
A locked safe was discovered in the couple's vehicle. Detectives obtained a search warrant on Thursday, and seized an additional $1,000 inside.
Clerge and Bajinka were arraigned on the charges Thursday at Gloucester District Court. Their next trial date is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Bajinka is being held at Suffolk County House of Correction on $5,000 bail.
Clerge had his $15,000 bail revoked as he was out on bail on a previous warrant issued by the Essex County Superior Court at the time of his arrest. His final pretrial conference regarding that case is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, and a jury trial is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24.
Clerge is being held at Middleton House of Corrections.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 17
9:04 a.m.: A resident at 2 Perkins St. reported that his neighbor's vehicle has been idling in front of his house for more than 15 minutes daily in the morning hours.
2:58 a.m.: A caller from 161 E. Main St. reported a large truck was idling in the area and was not supposed to do so.
Thursday, Jan. 16
11:41 p.m.: Police pulled over a green Volvo on Washington Street that had no license plate for defective equipment. The operator, identified as a juvenile, had no license or any type of identification on her. She handed the police her registration and explained that she does not have a driver's license. Police will summons her to court on charges.
9:07 p.m.: A Main Street caller reported money missing from a bank account that he believes he has been compromised. The caller reported that he had been contacted by what he believes to be a scam company. The person on the phone told him that his social security benefits were severed. He was unsure as to whether or not he should give his information and when he went to the ATM later, there was $500 missing from his account. Social Security was contacted and officials had no records of contacting him. The caller was advised to contact his bank in the morning to report the incident.
2:00 p.m.: Luan S Dossantos, 27, 67 Margin St. in Peabody, was arrested at Grant Circle on a charge of driving without a valid license and having an active arrest warrant out of Peabody District Court. Dossantos explained that he had learner's permit and was unaware of the warrant.
12:58 p.m.: Police were called to the CVS at 6 Thatcher Roadd for two suspicious vehicles. Police spoke with the involved parties who appeared to be living out of their vehicles.
11:39 a.m.: A car crash with injuries was reported at Flannagan Square. Vehicle A was driving westbound on Main Street passing Flannagan Square when it was struck on an angle by Vehicle B whose driver was pulling out of Flannagan Square into oncoming traffic. The driver of Vehicle B was transported to a hospital by Gloucester Fire for medical evaluation after complaining of a headache.
10:36 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a report from En Vogue Salon at 96 Washington St. that there was odor of gas.
6:16 a.m.: A caller reportedan odor of gas at Grant Circle in the area of the pedestrian cross at Route 128 north. The caller was advised to contact National Grid as gas crews have been working in the area recently. A crew returned at 9 a.m. and police warned Cape Ann drivers of possible traffics backups via social media.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 16
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 5:01 and 9:32 p.m.
11:54 p.m.: Noise complaint lodged regarding the MBTA trains idling at Station Square after hours. Another complaint was made the following morning, at 2:42 Friday. Officers advised the callers to contact the MBTA directly.
11:25 p.m.: Officers advised a Granite Street resident who reported the neighbor's outdoor lights were shining into the bedroom.
9:48 p.m.: A driver on Main Street revived a civil infraction for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
7:39 p.m.: A broken-down car on South Street was towed.
6:33 p.m.: A driver on Caleb's Lane revived a civil infraction for a stop sign violation.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 16
11:08 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
8:39 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Elm Street was ticketed.
8:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:17 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
11:44 a.m.: Officers discarded a linoleum roll found in the roadway on Arbella Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 16
Traffic stops: Ten drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 12:03 and 8:59 p.m.
7:38 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for operating an unregistered vehicle. The car was towed.
2:46 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a rabid fox on Southern Avenue.
1:57 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
10:32 a.m.: Report of trash being dumped in front of a Main Street church. Police were unable to find who the trash belonged to, and church members later removed it.
