MANCHESTER — Local police increased their presence at all Manchester Essex Regional schools Friday morning after spending much of Thursday night investigating a rumored threat against the Middle and High School posted on social media.
The investigation determined that no credible threats had been made and that there was no danger to students, staff or the school buildings, according to interim Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald and Essex police Chief Paul D. Francis.
Francis said no charges have been filed.
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Essex police received a report claiming one of the regional district’s high school students had threatened to “shoot up the school” on Snapchat, Francis said. A principal feature of Snapchat, a social media application, is that pictures and messages are only available for a short time before they become inaccessible.
“We spoke to anybody and everybody who might have heard something,” Francis said Friday morning. “No one heard anything like that.”
After interviewing multiple students and parents, police determined shortly after midnight that a personal dispute between two male students apparently spilled over onto social media and there was no threat to the school system.
“It was a personality conflict between the two,” Francis said. “We determined it was not a credible threat.”
Police were back at the Middle and High School on Lincoln Street in Manchester, as well as Manchester Memorial and Essex elementary schools at 6 Friday morning out of an abundance of caution and at the school district’s request. Francis said police will be at the schools on Monday morning as well.
The school district cooperated fully with the police investigation, the chiefs said.
The police departments will collect their findings and forward all pertinent information to the Manchester Essex Regional School District for possible disciplinary action at the school level, the chiefs said.
Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said Friday that she couldn’t disclose any disciplinary action due to student privacy rights.
“Once everything settled in this morning, it turned out to be a fairly typical Friday,” she added. “It was an unfortunate social media situation that seemed to have gotten out of control.”
The police chiefs said their departments and the school district take safety of students and staff seriously.
“This situation appears to be limited to a dispute between two students, and while we are thankful that it appears as though no threat exists to the schools, we will work with all parties and the school district to ensure everyone understands the law and school policy as it relates to how we should treat one another,” Fitzgerald said.
Any resident with questions or concerns may call either police department, Manchester at 978-526-1212 or Essex at 978-768-6628.
Staff Writer Michael Cronin contributed to this report. Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713, or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.
