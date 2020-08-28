Gloucester High School students will spend the first month of the school year at home learning remotely before transitioning to part-time in-school learning.
Principal James Cook laid out the school’s reopening plan in a PowerPoint presentation before the School Committee at a meeting Wednesday night. Members voted unanimously to put the plan motion.
From the first day of school, Wednesday, Sept. 16, until Monday, Oct. 13, students will receive a mix of online, live-streamed lessons with Gloucester High teachers and offline assignments.
During this period, the school will offer in-person lessons for career vocational technical education students, high-needs English learners and those enrolled in GAP, Anchor, Life Skills and Transition programs. A supervised Remote Engagement Center will be available to those experiencing difficulties with remote learning.
Amber McGlynn, a member of the district’s Remote Learning Committee, reported Wednesday that her team has been developing an online learning service “infinitely better than what we saw in the spring.”
Before the hybrid model transition begins Oct. 13, all students will be brought in to school for an in-person orientation and “test run” of what a hybrid day and safety protocols would look like. These meetings have yet to be scheduled.
Students will start school in two different cohorts — Team Crimson and Team Cream. Monday through Thursday will divided into morning and afternoon shifts — 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. While Team Crimson is in school during the morning, Team Cream will be at home learning remotely, and visa versa. Morning-afternoon schedules will switch every two days and on Fridays, all students go remote.
Although the layout is different, students will still be attending their A through G block classes each day as they have in years past.
On Oct. 13, most students will begin the hybrid schedule.
An online learning service, PLATO, with support from Gloucester teachers, will be offered to students who have opted out of the hybrid model and wish to attend all classes remotely for the entire year.
During the meeting, some in attendance voiced concerns about PLATO. Christin Peterson said she did not like how the service forgoes letter grades for a pass/fail system, especially when her son is planning to apply for college this year. Gloucester High math teacher
McGlynn also spoke about her concerns with remote learning. She said PLATO cannot sufficiently suffice as a robust learning experience on its own, and requires expert supplementation by instructors for it to offer something worthwhile. The district confirmed that all teachers will be receiving a crash course in PLATO up until the first day of school.
Superintendent Ben Lummis said earlier in the meeting that all seven school buildings will be in compliance with current state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requirements by the time school starts. However, some parents questioned the DESE’s 3-foot social distance requirement for mask-wearing students. Ned Nugent, whose son is entering his junior year at Gloucester High, said all he’s heard since the beginning of the pandemic has been 6 feet, and this change concerns him. Another parent likened this regulation to “herding in cattle.”
Despite these concerns, School Committee members stressed the city Department of Public Works is doing everything it can to make the school buildings as safe as possible. This includes balancing each of the seven building’s ventilation systems to keep air flow up to DESE standards.
“We’re trying to get students in while transmission rates are so low,” Lummis said, pointing to the Baker administration naming Gloucester and surrounding Cape Ann communities as “low risk” for COVID-19.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.