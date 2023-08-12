ROCKPORT — No one was hurt, but several cars were damaged Friday morning when a planned blast to remove ledge to construct the town's new Public Works facility off DPW Way and Upper Main Street went awry.
Around 10:30 a.m., Rockport Police were asked to hold traffic in the area for the planned blast, and once traffic was stopped, employees of GM Drilling and Blasting conducted the blast, which sent stray rock and debris into the air across Main Street.
Some of that rock and debris landed on vehicles parked at the Sandy Bay Service Center at 254 Main St., diagonally across Main Street from the entrance to DPW Way where the new facility is being built.
Sandy Bay owner Jack Porter said about 10 vehicles at his business were hit from falling debris. He discovered damage to his prized Oldsmobile 442, which was recently painted black. The Oldsmobile was parked next to a Ford Explorer, which was also damaged in the blast.
After the blast, Rockport Police found that one car's rear windshield was broken, one sustained a significant dent, and four others had minor scratch damage.
No injuries were reported in the blast, said Porter, who recently retired from the Rockport Fire Department.
“They blew the (ledge) and it came down over the road," said Porter. "I’m not surprised at all. Rockport granite is some of the toughest granite to blast.”
Cathy Porter, who co-owns and operates Sandy Bay with her husband, said the blast was unsettling.
“It shook everything," she said. "I heard debris fall on everything and I heard people yelling.”
One of Porter’s workers also witnessed the blast. Matthew Copp said he never expected the blasting project to send debris all the way to the service center. The center is located about 100 yards from the blast site.
“I heard the blast,” he said. “You could see the dirt and dust and a wave of debris that fell.”
Neighbor Michael Eldridge, who lives across the road at 235 Main St., was mowing his lawn when the blast took place.
“I watched the whole thing,” said Eldridge, a former Rockport firefighter. “You could see all the stuff. I saw debris flying in the street. I know that things do happen.”
Gloucester firefighter Ishi King was on duty at the site, questioning witnesses Friday.
“It was a pretty sharp blast,” King said.
Jake Wark, a public information officer with the Department of Fire Services said his office was already looking into the blast.
“An investigator was in route to assess compliance with the state fire code,” he said Friday afternoon.
The Rockport Police Station is located adjacent to the blast site. When asked for comment about the blast, police would only say the incident was under investigation.
Porter said after the blast, workers with the blasting company had already visited him to present insurance credentials.
“Their response has been excellent,” he said
Reached later Friday, Rockport Fire Chief Mark Wonson said he did not know what caused the blast. He said the investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services was not surprising.
“It’s standard protocol,’ said Wonson.
The town broke ground in May on the $17.2 million project to build the new Public Works facility, located at 2 DPW Way. The project’s general contractor is BC Construction of North Reading. Efforts to reach BC Construction officials before deadline Friday were unsuccessful.
The old DPW facility, built in 1956, failed to meet basic codes and lacked several important features – a fire control system, a proper ventilation system and a place to properly store toxic chemicals and the department’s vehicles and equipment.
The new facility, plans for which have been in the works for several years, is expected to provide a safe environment for the Public Works staff, areas for a mechanic to conduct repairs to department vehicles and the necessary work area for the building maintenance, highway and public properties divisions.
The blasting project began July 20 and is expected to run for approximately 21 business days. It is being done to proceed with foundation and site work for the new Public Works facility.
The blasting mishap is the second to occur in town within a month. On July 19, an unplanned explosion at a work site rocked Jerden's Lane, injuring one man and damaging a car and two large excavators that had been working in the area.
