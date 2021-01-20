ROCKPORT — Many town firefighters are not pleased with the town pursuing Municipal Resources Inc. to audit the Rockport Fire Department. In fact, they believe an audit is a waste of time.
A letter signed by "Members of the Rockport Fire Department" on Jan. 15 details some volunteers' continued frustrations with town leadership. According to fire Capt. Frank Favaloro of the department's Pigeon Cove fire company, around 20 to 25 volunteer firefighters are behind the letter.
"We believe the actions of the selectmen and (Town Administrator Mitch) Vieira are only distracting the town from the real issues we raised in November about the abysmal leadership of Director of Emergency Services (Mark) Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief (Stephen Abell Jr.)," it reads. "It is very important to remember that the Fire Department is not the issue here. The department ran well up until Mr. Vieira appointed Mr. Schmink and Mr. Abell to these power positions. The real issues are the same ones we raised in our November letter and they remain."
The letter claims MRI and John Parow Consulting & Associates, the two candidates interviewed for the auditor position at a selectmen meeting on Jan. 14, have "serious conflicts of interest" with town leadership, and are unfit to conduct an unbiased review of the department.
In an email to the Times on Wednesday morning, Vieira disputes the firefighters' claim that he appointed Schmink and Abell; selectmen did so. In addition, he stated that selectmen have not yet had a chance to discuss the letter in a meeting.
"However, I can personally respond that the allegations of conflict of interest are unfounded," he wrote.
Claims of bias
First, the letter alleges an inappropriate relationship between MRI and Vieira.
"Mr. Vieira previously contacted MRI back in November to price out various interim fire services after we sent our initial complaint letter. Mr. Vieira stated he had several conversations with MRI officials at that time. The MRI presenters also admitted to these previous communications with Mr. Vieira. We find it suspect that with Mr. Vieira's past relations with MRI, somehow 4 of the 5 selectmen then voted in favor of MRI."
During MRI's interview, the firm's director of fire services, Brian Duggen, mentioned the firm previously sent over a quote for "interim staffing" in November. However, Vieira denies personally engaging in any discussions with MRI.
"The fire chief had been placed on paid administrative leave on matters unrelated to the Fire Department’s November 10th letter," Vieira explained in his email, "so the town’s HR director sought quotes for interim fire chief services, and the cost for same, if that became necessary and (selectmen) opted to proceed that way. MRI provided this information, and did address its proposal to my attention. I did not respond to this email communication and I did not have any followup discussions with MRI in response to the proposal it provided because it was not determined by the Board of Selectmen to be necessary; they chose to issue an (request for quotes) for an assessment instead and did not move forward with any interim services. Communications for interim staffing was handled by the HR director; this does not pose a conflict of interest as indicated in the letter."
In regards to John Parow Consulting & Associates, the letter argues the firm's namesake is biased due to his relationship with Abell. Parow is the professor of bachelor’s and master’s degree Fire Science courses at Anna Maria College, where Abell is enrolled.
"Mr. Parow wanted to be placed on the Board of Fire Engineers, which would have allowed him to work alongside Mr. Abell, while reviewing the department," the letter argues.
The town is not pursuing John Parow Consulting & Associates for any work on the audit.
Staffing changes?
The letter also states some firefighters were disturbed when, during MRI's interview, Duggen referenced his firm's work transitioning volunteer departments to full-time staff.
"Remember, Mr. Vieira, along with Director of Emergency Services Mark Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Abell were pushing for a full-time department," it states. "It seems clear, from MRI's presentation, they have already formed an opinion how they will proceed with their review. For these reasons, we believe it is a mistake to grant MRI the contract."
Vieira denied such motivations in his response to the Times.
"I and the members of the Board of Selectmen have unequivocally and publicly stated that we do not support a full-time fire department in Rockport. In fact, this was stated several times during the Board’s meeting in November 2020, when it first addressed the November 10th letter from members of the Fire Department. I will state again, consistent with my prior statements, that there are no plans to convert the Fire Department to a full-time department. None."
Despite MRI's previous work, Duggen said during the Jan. 14 interview the firm will not consider any changes to Rockport Fire's staffing model.
"This project will focus on maintaining and expanding an on-call fire department and addressing operational (challenges) including the recruitment and retention of on-call personnel to structure a path leading to a successful future for the Rockport Fire Department," read a PowerPoint slide from MRI's presentation.
Demands, audit contract
The letter concludes with the department's demands previously made in November: "Formally remove Mark Schmink as emergency service director, ... formally eliminate the position of emergency services director ... formally remove Stephen Abell as assistant fire chief and ... formally return James Doyle as our fire chief."
Favaloro said the firefighters behind the letter will not be participating in the audit, which is planned to include interviews with Rockport Fire staff members.
"There's not going to be any threats," he continued, "but there will be a protest of some kind. We haven't figured out what it will be yet. We think this is not what (the department) needs. We need (the town) to pay attention. We want our chief back."
According to Vieira as of late Wednesday morning, town counsel is finalizing the MRI contract document for selectmen's consideration. There is reportedly not a specific timeline in place as to when it will be ready.
"Any final agreement with MRI to conduct an audit will have to be discussed and approved by the board in a meeting," Vieira said over email, "and it is reasonable to anticipate that the Fire Department’s letter will be discussed then."
