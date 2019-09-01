A 6-year-old boy from Russia, in the U.S. visiting family, died Saturday after being pulled by his grandfather from the water off Gloucester's Good Harbor Beach.
"While cause and manner of death are unknown at this time, it appears to a medically-related event," said Carrie Kimball, communications director for the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, late Sunday morning.
The boy, reportedly from Moscow, was found on the beach and unresponsive when city emergency crews arrived on the scene off the Thatcher Road side of Good Harbor, the city's biggest and busiest beach, around 5:11 p.m., authorities said.
director for the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, whose investigators also responded.
Gloucester fire Capt. Jamie Santos said the department's ambulance squad carried out efforts to revive the child on the beach before he was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
"Our people followed every EMS protocol they had," Santos said.
Gloucester police Chief Edward Conley also said crews did "everything they could" to revive the child at the scene, but to no avail.
Neither the boy's nor the grandfather's name or hometown were being released Sunday by the DA's office, whose investigators also responded and are heading up the investigation.
Kimball said the boy was apparently visiting family in the U.S., and the family was vacationing in the area. She said the family was not from Cape Ann.
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.