Sewage overflows have occurred at Harbor Cove in the area of 18 Rogers St. and at the Gloucester wastewater treatment plant outfall 15,000 feet from shore in Massachusetts Bay.
Contact with the affected water in Harbor Cove may cause illness, according to Gloucester officials. The overflow there began ay 9:25 a.m. and ceased at 12:40 p.m., they said
Blended partially treated wastewater began discharging through the outfall at 11 a.m.
As of a 2:30 p.m. announcement from the city, an estimated volume of discharge or overflow had not been determined.
The overflows came in the wake of a 10 a.m. announcement by the city that the wastewater treatment was experiencing pump problems.
Public Works officials originally asked water customers to limit water use through 3 p.m., then extended the request through 6 p.m.
Teams are working to address pump problems at the plant.
The overflow notifications are a result of a new state law, An Act Promoting Awareness of Sewage in Public Water, designed to notify residents when untreated sewage flows in Massachusetts waters, according the city’s website, gloucester-ma.gov.
