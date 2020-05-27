UPDATE: Sheriff's recruit dies at NECC academy training

HAVERHILL — A 29-year-old man died suddenly Tuesday after suffering a medical issue while attending the training academy for the Essex County Sheriff's Department at Northern Essex Community College.
Anish Khalifa, of Woburn, was identified as the recruit who was overcome during physical fitness exercises at the department's basic training academy. He was later pronounced dead at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, according to Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
No foul play is suspected. District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office is investigating, which is the protocol for all untimely deaths.
Khalifa was not wearing a mask or face covering when the incident occurred, officials said.
He started the academy in April and has also served as a reserve officer with the Woburn Police Department since March 2019, Coppinger said in a statement to The Eagle-Tribune.
“Our hearts are heavy with the unexpected passing of this fine young man,” Coppinger said. “Our training officers were with him at the time and immediately began to perform CPR and other lifesaving measures, but tragically were unable to revive him. Our hearts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time.”
Each recruit undergoes a rigorous medical and physical fitness evaluation prior to the start of basic training academy.
The most recent class of recruits started the 12-week academy in April.
Academy recruits and training officers were offered grief counseling Wednesday, Coppinger said.
“These recruits have a deep desire to serve their community by becoming correctional officers. I know they will be mourning the loss of their friend for a long time, ” Coppinger said.
“I offer my condolences to the class, and to the training officers who have been working closely with this young man for several weeks. I thank them for their heroic efforts to save his life. The department will be feeling this young man's loss for a very long time," the sheriff said.
The basic training academy is the final phase of the process of becoming a correctional officer.
A police academy, as well as the training academy for the Sheriff's Department, is run on the NECC campus at 100 Elliot St. in Haverhill.
