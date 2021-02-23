BOSTON — State education leaders on Tuesday cemented rules covering how much time students must spend in class or learning remotely.
The state Board of Education voted 7-4 to require schools to provide a minimum of 35 hours of live instruction over a 10-day period under hybrid learning models.
For online-only models, or remote instruction, districts must provide at least 40 hours of "synchronous" teaching over a 10-day period.
The rules require school districts to do a live check-in with remote and hybrid students at least once per day.
The 11-member education board narrowly approved the standards on an emergency basis in December. Tuesday's vote makes the new learning times permanent.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the rules are aimed at requiring more frequent interactions between students and teachers amid a "distressing increase" in mental health issues among school-age children during the pandemic.
Despite the concerns raised by parents teachers and students about setting learning time requirements Riley said he believes the rules are necessary.
"It's not a perfect approach," he told board members ahead of Tuesday's vote. "In many ways it's a Band-Aid to try to get us through until we get our kids back into school."
Earlier in the meeting Riley told board members he wants to start the process of bringing back elementary school students to classrooms by April, under a phased approach, "if the state's public health metrics continue to improve."
"With the robust mitigation strategies we have in place, and the data and evidence we have in hand, it's time to begin the process of getting more of our kids back into school," he said.
The regulations don't lengthen the standard school day, which is five hours for elementary students and 5 1/2 hours for secondary schools, or the state's minimum 180-day calendar, Riley said.
About two-thirds of the state's school districts were already meeting the learning time standards when they were first proposed last fall, he said.
State education officials said Tuesday that there were only 24 requests from school districts for waivers from the regulations. At least 16 were approved.
That led some board members to question whether making the rules permanent was necessary with so many districts already abiding by the requirements.
In comments submitted ahead of Tuesday's vote, some school administrators said the minimum learning times have led to confusion halfway though the school year and haven't been bargained with teachers' unions.
Other critics suggest that a greater emphasis on remote, online learning will exacerbate the "digital divide" between wealthy and poor districts and mean more "screen time" for students.
The Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, a pro-business group, wrote to the board in support of the minimum learning times.
Ed Lambert, the group's executive director, said learning time during the pandemic is "uneven" across schools and students are "disconnecting" amid the disparities.
"There is a growing consensus nationally that live and synchronous instruction is necessary to prevent learning loss and keep students connected," he wrote to board members. "Live instruction more closely aligns with real educational experiences, helping to reengage students in their studies."
Lambert also urged state education officials to enforce the new regulations to ensure that the changes will "lead to meaningful opportunities for students."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com