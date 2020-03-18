BOSTON — The Baker administration is closing government-licensed day care facilities across the state as it seeks to contain the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Effective this coming Monday, March 23, all early education centers and child care providers will be closed under an order issued by the Department of Early Education and Care.
Under the order, the state plans to set up emergency child care centers, with priority given to children of health care workers and other front-line medical staff.
"This will provide priority access for families of emergency personnel, medical staff and others vital to fighting the COVID-19 outbreak," Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters at a briefing Wednesday, where he outlined new steps being taken by his administration to contain the virus. "Vulnerable children will also receive priority access."
Exactly how many spots will be open in the emergency centers wasn't available Wednesday, but Baker said the state will "work hard" to provide space for parents who must work but aren't front-line medical workers.
He said the administration is still working on setting up the centers and will be putting out more details soon. The early education department will be reviewing applications for the emergency child care programs and will conduct expedited background record checks for teachers and staff, officials said.
The temporary programs can be either a state-licensed child care program, or a new program such as a location within or near a medical facility, according to the order.
"These emergency child care programs will be the only ones allowed to operate during the state of emergency," Baker said.
Massachusetts has recorded 256 positive cases of COVID-19, including 14 in Essex County as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health. More than 1,000 people are quarantined.
Baker said the administration will continue to provide subsidies to child care providers who are forced to close "in order to ensure that the programs will be able to reopen once the crisis is over."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
