UPDATE: Tests find no EEE-, West Nile-carrying mosquitoes in Manchester

MANCHESTER — On Friday, the Northeast Mosquito Control District announced after testing local mosquitoes, researchers were unable to find any evidence of mosquitoes carrying Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus in Manchester.
That same day, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported the 10th person to contract EEE in Massachusetts this year, a Bristol County resident in his or her 70s, died as a result of the virus. This marks the second EEE-related death in the state this year.
The Department of Public Health also confirmed a second human case of West Nile virus, a Plymouth County man in his 50s.
Although the Northeast Mosquito Control District found no evidence of mosquitoes in Manchester testing positive for EEE and West Nile, the risk level for EEE in town remains “moderate,” which means no heightened actions are necessary.
Residents are still advised to use mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outside until the season’s first hard frost. More tips on how to avoid mosquitoes may be found by visiting www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.
Testing, including expanded collection sites, will continue through mid-October.
On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health confirmed a Manchester resident had contracted EEE some two to three weeks ago, the ninth confirmed case of the virus in the state this year. Where the Manchester patient contracted the virus is still unknown; the patient is said to travel between Ipswich, Boxford, Topsfield, Essex, Gloucester and Manchester for work.
“Unfortunately, it is not always possible to accurately determine where someone was exposed to EEE and mosquito testing from Essex County has shown very low levels of positivity throughout the season,” said Ann Scales, state Department of Public Health spokeswoman. “Because the patient was exposed to the virus between two and three weeks ago, current mosquito trapping results are not necessarily correlated with risk of exposure at that time.”
Gloucester, Rockport and Essex are not part of the Northeast Mosquito Control District and do not receive routine mosquito tests, but the state Health Department is monitoring the situation in the three municipalities.
“Information from mosquito trapping in the area, combined with knowledge about the habitat in the communities, is useful in helping to assess risk,” said Scales. “The communities were assessed at being at low risk based on historical patterns of disease and the minimal habitat appropriate to support EEE activity.”
Gloucester, Rockport and Essex are at a “low” risk level. In the state, 35 communities are at “critical” risk for EEE, 40 are at “high,” and 128 are at “moderate.”
“We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said state Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel in a prepared statement. “The unusually warm weather expected this weekend will increase outdoor activity among people and mosquitoes. It is absolutely essential that people take steps to avoid being bitten by a mosquito.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
