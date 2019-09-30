ROWLEY — Police shut down the Rowley commuter rail station Monday morning after someone reported finding an unattended pressure cooker on a bench.
Police Chief Scott A. Dumas and Fire Chief James C. Broderick said in a press release both departments responded just after 6 a.m. and evacuated the station. The MBTA Transit Police Bomb Squad responded and determined the container was harmless.
The incident is under investigation by the Rowley Police and Transit Police. Police noted a pile of discarded kitchen appliances and items on Depot Way and a neighbor reported seeing a pressure cooker with the other items on Sunday. Police believe someone took the item from the pile of discarded "free" items and placed it on the bench, according to the release.
The two men behind the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, which killed three people and injured hundreds along Boylston Street during the race, used pressure cookers packed with explosives to cause the carnage.
Monday morning, homes on Depot Way were briefly evacuated as a precaution; however residents were allowed to return home by mid-morning.
Commuter train traffic was stopped before the Rowley station in both directions during the initial investigation. After the pressure cooker was found to be empty, trains were allowed to continue and the station and parking lot reopened.
Newburyport resident Joel Brown said after his train to Boston was delayed, conductors suggested he get to the Ipswich commuter rail to catch another train into the city. Brown and others followed the advice and were helped by strangers who offered to give them rides.
"She took us right to the station, which was great," Brown said, regarding the person who drove him and a car full of other commuters to Ipswich.
Despite the inconveniences and hassles from the brief closure of the Rowley commuter rail station, Brown said he understood why police acted the way they did, calling it a "legit public safety" concern.
"It's annoying but you really can't complain about it," he said. "It's not nearly as annoying as the Beverly drawbridge that they can't seem to fix."
