UPDATE: Woman arrested after slamming car into cruiser

HAMPTON, N.H. — A Newbury, Massachusetts, woman faces drunken driving and other vehicle-related charges after police say she crashed her car into an empty police cruiser.
Eileen Whitney, 62, a third-grade teacher at Bresnahan Elementary School in Newburyport, Mass., was transported to an area hospital following Tuesday night's crash as a precaution. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 15 in Hampton,District Court on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct and disobeying an officer.
In a written statement, Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher said Whitney was placed on paid administrative leave following her arrest.
"We take these allegations seriously and, consistent with the school district’s standard practice, we immediately placed this teacher on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation into these allegations," Gallagher said in an emailed statement. "As always, the safety and well-being of our students and employees is of paramount importance. We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement authorities in connection with their ongoing investigation into this matter."
Due to "the confidentiality rights of all parties involved," Gallagher declined further comment.
Around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Hampton police received word from the North Hampton Police Department that officers had tried to stop an erratic driver heading south on Route 1. Witnesses said the motorist was still driving after the car's had blown a tire.
"The vehicle had allegedly stopped and then resumed driving on several occasions prior to entering the town of Hampton," a Hampton police statement reads.
As Whitney drove through Hampton, she nearly struck numerous cars and almost hit a pedestrian, according to Hampton police. Officers set up "stop sticks" on Route 1 just north of High Street and blocked traffic around the area. Whitney drove over the sticks, blowing out her other tires.
"As Whitney drove through the deflation device, she crashed her vehicle into an unoccupied police cruiser, pushing the cruiser approximately 30 feet and nearly striking an officer," the statement reads.
There were no injuries and Whitney drove at speeds described by Hampton police as "within normal range."
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.
