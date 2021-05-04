UPDATED: Feds say former Essex man used PPP loans to by farm, alpacas

BEVERLY — Federal prosecutors say a former Essex man grossly inflated the number of employees and payroll at the Beverly pizza shop he owned to fraudulently obtain federal COVID-19 relief funds — some of which he used to buy a farm and some alpacas up in Vermont.
Dana McIntyre, 57, the former owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria, was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of wire fraud and money laundering.
He was expected to be released on $100,000 unsecured bond with a series of conditions, following his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon by way of video in U.S. District Court.
“My client denies the allegation and will have further comment at a later date," McIntyre's attorney, Jason Stelmack, said in an email to the Associated Press.
According to court papers, McIntyre obtained more than $661,000 in Payroll Protection Program loan funds last year by claiming that he had 47 employees and a monthly payroll of $265,000 at his small pizza shop in a strip mall on Cabot Street.
But he used different figures while filing for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and on past tax filings, leading investigators to conclude that McIntyre's pizza shop never had more than 10 employees on its payroll and that he would have qualified for a much lower amount of PPP funds.
Investigators also allege that McIntyre set up fictitious companies in his children's names in an attempt to obtain disaster loans.
McIntyre applied for the PPP loans through Kabbage, an online financial technology company that had been approved to issue the loans.
After obtaining the PPP funds, McIntyre, who had lived in Essex, sold the pizza shop and used the money to buy a farm in Grafton, Vermont, pay for upgrades to the home and property, and purchase several alpacas, according to court papers.
He set up a trust fund through a law firm in Vermont, then made transfers from that fund to pay for the farm, equipment and vehicles and $6,380 toward the cost of the alpacas, using another $3,400 from a payroll account for the balance, the affidavit said.
On its website, Houghtonville Farm advertises packages such as "The Alpaca Experience," the "Family Alpaca Picnic" and "Wine, Cheese and Alpaca!" at rates starting at $99 an hour. The farm's website also offers alpaca products and listed an "Opening Day" event for nearby residents last Saturday.
Radio show off-air
McIntyre also allegedly used PPP funds to pay for a classic 1950 Hudson, a GMC Sierra truck and $6,500 to pay for airtime on WBOQ, a North Shore radio station, to host a paid program called "The Dana Crypto Show" where he talked about cryptocurrency.
Todd Tanger, the president of the station, which goes by "North Shore 104.9," called the allegations "upsetting" and said the program is being removed from the air.
"The Paycheck Protection Program has been very important to many local businesses that are struggling to survive over the last year," Tanger said in an email. "Mr. McIntyre’s show has been on air at North Shore 104.9 FM for about three years and today we removed it from air immediately pending investigation and the outcome of the charges."
McIntyre also ran a company called New England Block Chain LLC, which operated a network of Bitcoin ATMs in the area, one of them inside his business, according to a 2018 press release promoting his WBOQ segments.
Rockport connection
Some of the PPP funds, according to an affidavit filed in the case, went toward other expenses, including $2,200 in February to a "cosmetic spa."
McIntyre did use some of the money to pay $43,000 to six individuals identified as Rasta Pasta employees. Almost half of that went to one person, who continued receiving weekly payments after McIntyre sold the pizza business. That person also owned a business in Rockport, which received $1,600 in funds over a four-month period.
McIntyre also allegedly used Venmo to send almost $17,000 to someone else who federal investigators said appeared to have worked at Rasta Pasta but who did not appear in any payroll records.
Investigators discovered discrepancies in the size of McIntyre's payroll as reported on various tax forms and unemployment insurance and workers compensation insurance paperwork, according to the affidavit.
McIntyre has in the past organized or taken part in charitable activities as well. In the early 2000s, when he owned a landscaping business in Salem, McIntyre served as president of the Salem Rotary Club. He helped lead a team of members who went to Bolivia to assist in a program to help children born with cleft lip and cleft palate. He also organized an annual holiday party for children in the state's foster care system and led efforts to raise funds for a community center in Salem's Point neighborhood.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts.
Magistrate Judge Judith Dein ordered that once released, McIntyre must surrender his passports, not use any drugs including marijuana, which is still illegal under federal law, and have no contact with any witnesses in the case other than his own children.
The judge also ordered that he not sell or transfer any assets, whether those assets are under his own name or part of any trust or other entity from which he benefits, while the case is pending. A probable cause hearing will be set for later this month.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.