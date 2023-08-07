ROCKPORT — The town’s Government & Bylaw Committee has developed warrant articles to be considered by Town Meeting this fall, and is seeking feedback.
The articles will be discussed when the committee meets Aug. 14. In advance of the 4 p.m. meeting, comments about the draft articles may be sent to govtbylaw@rockportma.gov.
Town Meeting, which will be held at Rockport High School, is slated for Sept. 11.
Committee members are reminding the public that the 10 articles the committee is presenting for consideration are draft articles and subject to change prior to the Select Board placing them on the Town Meeting warrant.
The Government & Bylaw Committee is an advisory committee made of five members appointed for three-year terms. The committee is appointed by an appointing group that includes the town moderator, and the chairs of the Select Board and Finance Committee.
Lori Kaiser, the committee’s chair, said the five-member volunteer board has three primary tasks: reviewing citizens’ articles, conducting a complete review of bylaws every five years, and evaluating any bylaw that “appears to not operating as it should.”
“This latter task requires (the committee) to investigate the matter and report to Town Meeting on what happened,” she said. “If we are in the middle of a 5-year review, we sometimes also suggest a solution in the form of a written article thus combining our powers to present Town Meeting with a suggestion to consider.”
Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said the committee’s work is important.
“The Government & Bylaw Committee has done significant work ensuring that the bylaws are current and that the public has an opportunity to weigh-in prior to each Town Meeting on draft changes and revisions,” Vieira said. “This in turn allows residents to come to Town Meeting as fully informed as possible.”
Affordable Housing Trust and DPW bylaws
Kaiser said the committee will present a number of articles for Town Meeting consideration.
“We do not know if we will have time to address all of them and are therefore going to move them in priority order,” said Kaiser.
Kaiser pointed to two of the most important items proposed for the warrant: c7E, the rewrite of the Affordable Housing Trust bylaw; and c8, the Department of Public Works bylaw, which includes a major rewrite of Section D — Stormwater.
Committee member Penny Pilzer will make a presentation to the public related the proposed changes to the c. 8 DPW during the committee’s Aug. 14 meeting, according to Kaiser.
“She will be taking questions as well,” said Kaiser.
"While the public can ask us questions or give us their comments on the rest of the articles, we will not answer those questions in the August 14th meeting," Kaiser said. "The public comments (received by email or at the August 14th meeting) are important as they will assist us in making sure that we address any matters of concern during our presentation during (Town Meeting) as each article is moved."
Another article change being considered allows the committee itself to add “no recommendation” as an option other than “unfavorable” and “favorable” on warrant articles.
“(The Government & Bylaw Committee) has actually been doing this for years because sometimes we will say “favorable” because the proposal (that) is written is clear and fits properly within the existing bylaws but then we do not have an opinion on the matter as to content,” reads the draft measure. “We think that Town Meeting should really make that decision whether we should continue with this practice.”
The draft document also includes revisions to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund bylaw, adopted in 2017. No trust members were appointed until this year.
“At the suggestion of the Government and Bylaw Committee, the Select Board activated the committee with five members with the understanding that the bylaw would be brought to (fall Town Meeting 2023) with suggested amendments,” reads the measure.
Also, the committee has updated Section 10a of the Housing Authority bylaw to conform to state law. One of the Housing Authority members, instead of being elected by the town, must be a “tenant member” as defined by state law and must be appointed by the Select Board.
“Tenant member,” as defined by state law, is a tenant who has signed a lease for a public housing unit owned and operated by the Housing Authority, is a tenant in a unit that is operated for the Housing Authority, and participates in a rental assistance program. The articles may be seen at https://www.rockportma.gov/home/news/draft-government-law-committee-articles-fall-town-meeting.
The committee itself reviews all warrant articles which, if adopted, affect or require changes in Rockport’s Code of Bylaws. The committee does not review warrant articles related to zoning bylaws.
In advance of Town Meeting, the Government & Bylaw Committee prepares a written report pertaining to any warrant articles reviewed — stating the committee’s recommendations for favorable or unfavorable action and the reasons supporting its positions.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.