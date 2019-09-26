Don’t expect to get a plastic straw with your Coke or a long-handled plastic spoon with your shredded ice treat within Gloucester’s city limits for long.
For the second time this year, the City Council adopted a measure to ban the sale of single-use plastic straws. Unlike a short-lived version of the ordinance councilors passed in June — they rescinded it before it took effect — the measure approved Tuesday includes exemptions to give restaurants the option of providing plastic straws for patrons who due to medical conditions require their flexible, accordioned elbows.
“After that (June) meeting, a bunch of people reached out to me and told me about celiac (disease),” said Councilor at-Large Melissa Cox, who voted for the original ban, to rescind the original ban and to approve the new ban. Celiac patients avoid gluten, which is found in many recyclable straws that are not manufactured in specialized settings.
Under the new ban, which is scheduled to take effect July 1, 2021, an establishment:
* Is not required to offer straws of any sort.
* May provide reusable or compostable straws, but if a plastic straw is specifically requested it must provide one.
The Health Department may fine any establishment covered by the ordinance. Offending establishments will receive a warning for for a first offense and be fined $100 for a second offense and $200 for each subsequent offense, under the new statute.
Stores will still be allowed to sell plastic straws in bulk and institutions such as nursing homes and the Rose Baker Senior Center are exempt from the new ordinance.
Ward 2 Councilor Ken Hecht, who championed the new ordinance, was unable to attend the meeting but in comments he sent colleagues via email embraced the new version of the ordinance.
“We have all worked long and hard to make the proposed plastic straw ban ordinance even better than when it was passed by the City Council a few months ago,” he wrote.
Even now, he added: “Many of our fine establishments in Gloucester have started to provide straws upon request, which actually has a positive effect on their bottom lines while taking plastic and other materials out of our system entirely.”
Cox, who helped lead efforts to curb plastic bag use in the city, said in an interview Wednesday that the anti-straw effort drew far less public interest.
She said she spoke with restaurateurs and would be surprised if many didn’t find ways to legally accommodate customers.
