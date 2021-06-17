Juneteenth events

What is happening on Juneteenth on Cape Ann?

Juneteenth Vigil - Rockport

When: Saturday from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Where: In the front yard of First Congregational Church on Main Street in Rockport.

Bring: Signs that convey principles of racial equality, freedom, love and justice.

Celebrate Juneteenth - Gloucester

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Where: Picnic Area C, Stage Fort Park, across from The Cupboard, 41 Hough Ave.

Note: This event is permitted by the city as picnic for family and friends of the organizers. The organizers explained that it was never meant to be circulated on social media as a large, public event with speeches or rallies.

Freedom Rally - Gloucester

When: Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave.