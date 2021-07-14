MANCHESTER — A sports utility vehicle carrying six people, including five children reportedly flipped on its side while traveling on Route 128 southbound, by School Street.
First responders were notified of the accident at 2:36 p.m. When arriving at the scene, they saw all five children out of the car and the adult driver stuck inside the wrecked Lincoln Navigator, according to Fire Chief Jason Cleary. A hydraulic extraction tool was needed to remove the driver from the SUV.
All six people involved in the one-car accident were transported to Beverly Hospital by Beauport Ambulance, Cleary said. According to him, the five children suffered minor injuries while the driver suffered “serious but non-life threatening injuries, as far as we could tell.”
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Cleary said the right-hand guard rail near the scene of the crash appeared to have been hit.
The south side of Route 128 remained shut down, with traffic being diverted onto Route 133, for about two hours.
Manchester and Gloucester Police and Fire departments, Essex Fire Department, Beauport Ambulance, Northeast Ambulance, State Police and MassDOT were called out to the scene. State Police troopers are investigating.
Photographer Paul Bilodeau contributed reporting to this story. Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.