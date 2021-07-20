A public hearing on the possibility of goats being brought Salt Island has been postponed.
The applicant requested that the hearing be moved to Aug. 18, according to Adrienne Lennon, Gloucester's conservation agent.
The Gloucester Conservation Commission was scheduled to discuss Salt Island LLC's plans to build a fence and bring goats onto island to eradicate the poison ivy this Wednesday.
Salt Island LLC, also known as the Martignetti family, purchased the island in December 2017 for $250,000 as a personal endeavor.
While they have always allowed beachgoers to travel onto the island during low tide, the island owners' plan to bring another visitor — goats — to the island has concerned the commissioners and members of the public
Ronald Martignetti has said that goats and a fence are the only thing his family has planned for the island's immediate future.
He added that the Martignettis do not have any imminent plans to build any additional structures.
While the city commission will discuss the island's future next month, concerned nature enthusiasts have come together as Save Salt Island. The group's ultimate goal, member Jayne Knott told the Times, is to have a conservation restriction placed on the island to preserve its natural beauty forever.