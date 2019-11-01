Editor's Note

The City of Gloucester will hold a municipal election Nov. 5 for mayor, city councilors at-large, ward councilors, and School Committee. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters will choose not more than six of seven candidates for the School Committee. The candidates are:

Kathleen Clancy

Age: 56

Occupation: 20-plus years in financial, operational and strategic management

Family: Husband, Kevin; son is a sophomore at Gloucester High School

Education: BS in accounting; MBA in finance

Current/Prior elected office; community service: 5-term School Committee member, current vice chair; chair of fundraising and member of Community Council at Gloucester Education Foundation

---

Joel Favazza 

Age: 34

Occupation: attorney

Family: wife, Allie; school-age niece, and pre-school age son and two daughters at home

Education: Gloucester High School '03; Brandeis University '07; Boston University School of Law '10

Current/Prior elected office; community service: School Committee member; member of City of Gloucester Capital Advisory Board; youth-soccer coach

---

Jonathan Pope

Age: 71

Occupation: real estate manager and retired cabinet-maker

Family: wife Susan Pope; two grown sons

Education: New York University and Boston Architectural College; Gloucester High School

Current/Prior elected office; community service: School Committee 1998 – 2008 and 2012 – present

----

Samantha Verga Watson 

Age: 33

Occupation: Licensed social worker

Family: Husband, Alexander; two daughters

Education: BS in Human Services from Lesley University; Masters in Social Work from Salem State University

Current/Prior elected office; community service: started local chapter of Hike-a-baby 

---

Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince

Age: 54

Occupation: Office manager for clerk magistrates' office and administration assistant to judges' lobby at Gloucester District Court.

Family: Husband, Jay Prince; two adult children; one recently-deceased adult child. 

Education: Associate’s degree with honors as a Paralegal from North Shore Community College; B.S. in business management from Lesley University; J.D. from Massachusetts School of Law. 

Current/Prior elected office; community service: More than 26 years experience of public service within the state Trial Court and municipal government. School Committee since January 2008; appointed Gloucester representative to Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School District School Committee from January 2010 to December 2018, including stint as chairman. Member of Massachusetts Bar Association, volunteered on city Public Employees Committee and on city recreational marijuana task force.

------ 

Laura Wiessen

Age: NA

Occupation: previously a news and documentary producer for such networks as CNN, PBS, CNBC, A&E and Bravo. Also, I was the Communications Officer for an international humanitarian aid agency, Concern Worldwide.

Family: Husband, Rabbi Steven Lewis; two small children

Education: BA Wesleyan University, MA University of Chicago

Current/Prior elected office; community service: I have been an active volunteer for Backyard Growers in our schools, and act as a library volunteer at my daughter's school,  Beeman Memorial Elementary.

---

Ida Shaker

Age: 34

Occupation: advocate hired by parents to help navigate world of services for high need students in public schools

Family: school-age daughter

Education: B.S. in psychology, Salem State University; associate's degree in early childhood education, Middlesex Community College

Professional/volunteer history: co-chair of Gloucester Special Education Parent Advisory Council.

