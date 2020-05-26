The dreary and humid weather on Monday did not put a damper on this year's Memorial Day as the festivities went online.
Cape Ann Veterans Services and 1623 Studios teamed up to present a special television event, as an in-person Memorial Day service was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"During these difficult times, we still have a duty and an obligation to uphold our traditions and values and ensure that those traditions and values are passed along to the generations to follow," said Adam Curcuru, the district director of Cape Ann Veterans Services.
"In all previous years, we have come together to mourn and appreciate the lives of those whom we lost. We have come together to comfort and console, to remember the lives of our loved ones so vigorously that we can feel their presence with us once again."
Just short of 30 minutes with a maximum of 28 views at the video's 11 a.m. premiere, the online Memorial Day Observance included a compilation of prerecorded videos and footage from previous Cape Ann Memorial Day services. This included footage of a bagpipe performance of "Amazing Grace," speeches by veterans, and Jim Dalpiaz playing "Taps" in front of the Gloucester Fisherman's Memorial.
"We mustn't forget for those who have served, and we mustn't forget those who are still here," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said from her desk at City Hall.
She reminisced about previous Memorial Day experiences where the community would come together for a cookout.
"I'm going to miss you this year," Romeo Theken said to the Cape Ann veterans. "It's a part of year that gives a reflection of what we really have and what is ours by right — because you served."
As the premiere rolled out on 1623 Studios' Facebook page, viewers left encouraging notes and patriotic emojis such as American flags on the video's chat.
"Freedom is not free," wrote Nicky Fialho, who later posted "GOD BLESS AMERICA" as the premiere concluded.
In addition to the online video to commemorate a day of remembrance, volunteers had placed 7,000 American flags in cemeteries across Cape Ann.
"Thanks for the flags on my family grave," Lori Galante wrote on the Mayor's Facebook page. "And thanks to the Police Department for my dad's flag. It really means so much to me."
The Memorial Day Observance video can be viewed on the Facebook pages of 1623 Studios and Cape Ann Veterans Services.
