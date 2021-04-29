The Bedford VA will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Gloucester this Friday, April 30.
Friday's clinic will run from 9 a.m. to and noon at the Cape Ann Office of Veterans Services, 12 Emerson Ave,, and run strictly by Veterans Adminstrstion personnel.
It will be open to all veterans, whether or not they enrolled within the VA Healthcare System, as well as their spouses and, or caregivers 18 years of age or older. A caregiver is defined as anyone who is in immediate contact or helps with any daily activities, groceries, upkeep of the veteran's home, transportation, etc.
Those planning to be vaccinated do not have to be a Gloucester resident, but would have to pre-register at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.
The Cape Ann Office of Veterans Services may be contacted at 978-281-9740 for more information or for assistance with registration.