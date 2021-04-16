The Gloucester Health Department is holding a COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday, and a limited number of appointments are available.
Public Health Director Karin Carroll reports that those that live, work or study in Gloucester who are currently eligible under the state’s distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine may book an appointment at the clinic. The clinic will run 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
Pre-registration is required, no walk-ins will be accommodated. You will need your health insurance information readily available when registering, and those without health insurance will be accommodated.
To register for an appointment, visit https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/3569580521. Those who need assistance may call the Gloucester dedicated vaccination support line through the Medical Reserve Corps at 978-515-5255 and a Gloucester volunteer will assist you with signing up and accessing transportation, if needed.
The clinic is possible thanks to a partnership between the Gloucester Health Department and the Gloucester Family Health Center.
At the clinic, 100 first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed, and a subsequent clinic will also be offered to offer those individuals their second dose later this spring. Only first doses of the vaccine are being administered Tuesday.
Those who cannot make an appointment may add their name to a waitlist option included in the registration link. If the Gloucester Health Department and Gloucester Family Health Center receive additional doses to distribute through their partnership those on the waitlist will be notified. However, if those on the waitlist receive an invitation to another clinic, they are encouraged to take the first appointment available.
The latest vaccination and COVID-19 related updates may be found on the Gloucester Health Department’s news blog, Facebook page, and Twitter account.