Appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are available at a clinic Thursday at the Rose Baker Senior Center.
Anyone 18 or older who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts may book an appointment, according to Public Health Director Karin Carroll.
The clinic will be held Thursday, May 6 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
Online appointment registration is available at https://bit.ly/33n2Mq0. Those who need assistance may call the Gloucester dedicated vaccination support line through the Medical Reserve Corps at 978-515-5255 and a Gloucester volunteer will assist you with signing up and accessing transportation, if needed.
Pre-registration is encouraged, however, walk-ins are also welcome. You will need your health insurance information readily available when registering, and those without health insurance will be accommodated.
At the clinic, the Moderna vaccine will be distributed, and a subsequent clinic will also be offered to offer individuals needing their second dose on June 3, also from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center. Both first and second doses will be distributed Thursday.
If the Gloucester Health Department and Gloucester Family Health Center receive additional doses to distribute through their partnership this will be announced through the Gloucester Health Department news blog, Facebook page, and Twitter account.