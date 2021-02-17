What happens when a local drug store and an event venue team up?
Cape Ann gets one more vaccine site.
Conley's Drug Store has partnered with Cruiseport Gloucester to provide a vaccination clinic to eligible Cape Ann residents this Saturday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6 Rowe Square.
The clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, available for residents of Gloucester, Essex, and Rockport who are 75 or older and their caregivers.
A second dose of the vaccine will be administered three weeks from the first shot.
Registration can be found at http://bit.ly/37nTZH7.
Manchester-by-the-Sea hosted its own COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents 75 and older last Saturdayat Sacred Heart Parish Hall.
"I would like to thank our community partners Conley’s Drug Store and Cruiseport Gloucester for reaching out to the Cape Ann residents to bring our seniors the opportunity to get the vaccine," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken posted on her Facebook page. "Many of our Cape Ann organizations and businesses have stepped up during this time to support and I appreciate the hard work of all."
This Saturday, those who have registered are asked to park in the lower lot of the Cruiseport and enter on the lower level. Patients are also advised to wear a T-shirt and bring photo identification as well as an insurance card.
There is no cost for the vaccine, but the administration fee will be billed to insurance.
Those looking to get a ride to the vaccination site may use Cape Ann Transportation Authority's Dial-a-Ride.
Residents do not need to be registered with CATA and are allowed one personal care attendant in the van with them.
Those interested in a ride to the clinic can call 978-283-7916.
"We are fortunate to have a hard working team on our Board of Health and volunteers who care about our community," Romeo Theken wrote. "We are in this together and I couldn’t be more proud."
