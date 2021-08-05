BOSTON — An employee of a small publishing and software company and a high school student studying automotive technology are the latest winners of the state's VaxMillions Giveaway lottery, state officials said Thursday.
Donna McNulty, of Billerica, won the $1 million prize for adults, according to a statement from the office of Gov. Charlie Baker.
She received her vaccine to protect not only herself but a friend who is at high risk for COVID-19 because of underlying health issues. McNulty, who works at a publishing and software company in Billerica, plans to use to the money to prepare for her retirement in December 2022, according to the statement.
Dylan Barron, of Norwood, who will be a junior this fall at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton, won the $300,000 college scholarship for residents ages 12 to 17. He is still deciding on his college plans.
He got vaccinated to keep his family, friends, and others safe, he told state officials.
The lottery, open to state residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, was meant to spur more people into getting their shots. It is being funded with federal coronavirus relief money.
Since the program was announced in mid-June, more than 235,000 residents have received a first dose of a vaccine, according to the statement.
About 4.4 million state residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 2.4 million people have entered the lottery, according to state officials.
There are still three more chances to win each prize.
Material from the Associated Press and State House News Service was used in this report.