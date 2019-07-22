ROCKPORT — A car crash shut down the Nugent Stretch section of Route 127 Thursday afternoon for approximately 30 minutes.
Rockport police issued an advisory initially at 3:17 p.m. to say the traffic lane heading toward Gloucester was closed due to an accident, and that motorists should detour out to Thatcher Road or Lanesville, instead. The scene was clear by approximately 3:45 p.m.
No further details were immediately available from police.
Photos from the scene of the crash — posted to social media — show an overturned vehicle in the woods alongside the road. The driver's side of the vehicle is up in the air with its front, which is heavily damaged, facing the roadway. The vehicle appears to be empty and the windshield had been removed at that point.
The photos also show several felled trees or large limbs lying between the road and the vehicle. A first responder can be seen with a chainsaw, cutting into some of the limbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.