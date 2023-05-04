More budget information

On Tuesday, City Council President Val Gilman outlined upcoming department budget reviews before the Budget and Finance Standing Committee, meeting as the Committee of the Whole. The meetings are hybrid, both on Zoom and in-person at the Harbormaster’s Conference Room, 19 Harbor Loop.

Wednesday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Public safety department reviews to include budgets for Police and Fire departments, Animal Control and Emergency Management.

Tuesday, May 30: Schools budget review.

Tuesday, June 6, 6 p.m.: Public hearing on the fiscal 2024 city budget

Tuesday, June 13: The City Council is scheduled to vote on the city budget.

A copy of the budget can be found online on the mayor’s homepage on the city website, www.gloucester-ma.gov. Hard copies will be in the city clerk’s office in City Hall, 9 Dale Aven. and at the Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location at 21 Main St.