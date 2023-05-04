Mayor Greg Verga released his proposed $133.9 million spending plan to the City Council during a special meeting Tuesday night on Zoom.
The proposal carries a 4.9% increase from this fiscal year’s $127.6 million city operating budget.
Verga told councilors the proposed fiscal 2024 budget “will further enable us to invest in our schools, municipal infrastructure, public safety and essential city services to better meet the needs of our residents and our businesses. and as our city navigates these uncertain economic times, the proposed FY ’24 budget reflects strategic investments into our community, while remaining mindful of rising inflation, supply chain disruption and the need for sensible spending.”
“This budget,” Verga said, “is a clear reflection of my continued commitment to responsible fiscal management and it exhibits a balanced conservative and strategic spending plan and we must continue to practice fiscal sustainability to ensure our community is prepared to weather any short-, or long-term uncertainties.”
He said Gloucester’s economic security depends on several factors, including the overall success of the state’s economy. A key piece of this is changes in the state’s Chapter 70 formula for education aid.
“This allowed us to increase our investment in our schools last fiscal year,” said Verga, a member of the School Committee. “And I’m happy to appropriate nearly $50 million to our Gloucester public schools. This is an increase of $2.75 million and it is arguably the single largest increase to their budget. This funding will have a significant impact on our schools.”
Verga said the school spending will pave the way for a new medical assisting vocational program at Gloucester High.
The mayor’s school budget line item of $49.739 million represents a 5.85% increase in proposed school spending; however, it is nearly $659,000 lower than what the schools are requesting. (See related story.)
Verga also spoke about how he had increased Gloucester’s paving budget last year by 480%, and he is maintaining that level of allocation this year.
As far as improving government efficiency, Verga touted the city’s new online reservation system for non-resident beach parking that was put in place last year.
“This was, without a doubt, an incredible success,” Verga said. It demonstrated the success of modern technology and streamlined processes, the mayor said, reduced beach traffic and resulted in almost $2 million in revenue. The city has selected a new vendor, Blinkay, as the platform provider this year.
He also touted the hiring of the city’s first full-time sustainability coordinator, Gemma Wilkens, who was instrumental in the city being awarded more than $100,000 in grants to support her work.
He also spoke about the work of the Police Department Community Impact Unit’s community health navigator, Tito Rodriguez, on issues of substance abuse, mental health and homelessness. Money from the national opioid settlement will fund this position, Verga said.
Verga also spoke about how he is putting to use nearly $23 million of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. The money is going to infrastructure, economic development, housing, public health, community initiatives, arts and culture, general government and parks and open spaces.
“I’m proud of all we accomplished and I’m looking forward to all we will continue to achieve,” Verga said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.