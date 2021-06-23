Although he initially pulled papers for one of the four at-large City Council seats, Greg Verga has shifted gears and is now running for mayor.
In an announcement Tuesday afternoon, Verga, a former elected city official, explained that the decision to switch up his campaign came after calls from supporters and careful consideration with his family.
"Gloucester desperately needs to hit the reset button," Verga said. "As mayor, I will lead by example to revive a sense of professionalism at City Hall and to set a tone of respect and collaboration among all city employees as well as appointed and elected officials."
"Debating and disagreeing on issues is not the problem," he said. "However, personal attacks and grudges have no place in Gloucester's government."
He explained that a "reset" will allow to "put an end to the nonsense that we have been reading about for months as well as the legal fallout — and legal costs to the taxpayer."
Verga said he would prioritize more transparency in government decision-making and spending; carefully manage the potential consolidation of elementary schools; analyze traffic issues and develop creative, realistic solutions; provide safe, modern facilities for Gloucester's police and fire departments; and ensure that all new hires are qualified for their positions by experience and education.
This is not Verga's first go around in city politics — he served four terms on the School Committee, starting in 2001, including time as vice chair and chairman. In 2009, he was elected to the City Council and served two terms representing Ward 5 and then at-large from 2013 to 2015.
He has run for mayor once before; in 2015 he lost in a crowded preliminary election, which saw Paul McGeary advance to the general election against then-interim Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
While he has spent some time out of office, Verga explained that it has prepared him well for jumping back into the race.
"It really gives you a different perspective," he said, explaining that in the interim he has had two grandchildren, started a web radio show, played in a couple of bands, and recorded music.
But Verga is ready to set his sights on a new horizon at City Hall.
"We should focus our collective energy on post-pandemic recovery and set realistic goals for the future of Gloucester as we approach our 400th anniversary," he said.
