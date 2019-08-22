For Ryan Foote, a military veteran and owner of Gloucester’s BlackBear Barbershop, cutting hair is a tranquil release rooted in a robust past.
“I started cutting when I was in the service,” Foote said. “I was cutting hair with some of my boys. It was something I loved doing and I knew since I got out that I wanted to open a shop.”
Stationed for four years in England while serving in the Air Force, the hobby would blossom into a career aspiration once Foote returned to his hometown of Gloucester. After some time working intermittent jobs to save money to kick off his own business, Foote combined a lifelong fascination with the wilderness with his love for cutting hair to open The BlackBear Barbershop. He and staff celebrated its grand opening at 260 Main St., a new building constructed on the site of the Cape Ann Animal Aid shelter, earlier this month.
“I wish I had some super sweet story, but the reality is just that I thought it had a good sound to it,” Foote said, regarding the inspiration for his shop’s name. “I’ve always had a fascination with the wilderness my whole life. Black bears have always been my favorite.”
The shop sports a dark aesthetic with woodsy, lodge-style decor, including wooden sculptures of black bears, a foosball table, and a quirky cardholder doorstop, much of which came from his personal collection.
“That stuff I’ve owned for a long time, just stuff from my house that I put in the shop,” Foote said. “I got them from different places up in New Hampshire.”
Foote takes pride in his shop’s character, hoping that the ambiance will help him form bonds with the members of his community.
“It’s just nice being able to make this place what I want it to be and how I think it would be good for the city,” Foote said. “It’s not so much about getting people in and out and trying to make money off of them as much as it is trying to bring back the comaradery that you used to get in barbershops.”
The transition from active service to spearheading a business hasn’t been without bumps in the road for Foote, but the young first-time business owner has remained steadfast and collected.
“It’s certainly got its challenges, but it’s certainly all worth it. I’m still figuring it out. It’s hard going from never running a business to running a business,” Foote said. “I think the service more than anything prepared me to handle a lot of the stuff that’s kind of caught me off-guard here, being able to keep my cool in more stressful situations, and being able to sit back and figure it out.”
Unfazed by initial tribulations, Foote remains locked in on evolving his shop to be a business that his city values.
“I’m from Gloucester. I always knew I wanted to do it here. After living in some different places, I was able to see how neat the people are from here,” Foote said. “We’ve got a really good community and I knew I wanted to serve this community in particular.”
