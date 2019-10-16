BOSTON — The state Legislature's Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs is working towards releasing an omnibus veterans bill by May, but its chairs said Tuesday that the committee might also be ready with a narrower bill by Veterans Day next month.
House Chair Rep. Linda Dean Campbell said the committee is almost through its schedule of hearings and is starting to consider which bills the committee "might be able to move earlier rather than later."
Senate Chair Sen. Walter Timilty said "it's all in play right now" and that the committee is giving thought to some of the ideas that perennially pop up as proposed budget amendments.
"A lot of great things come out of our budget that don't necessarily make it across the goal line during the budget process because of the fact that they're not budgetary in nature," he said.
The Legislature has in recent years often marked Veterans Day and/or Memorial Day by passing legislation intended to benefit the state's 383,000 military veterans. Some years the legislation has been small potatoes, like a 2017 bill to designate veteran parking at city and town halls, and other years lawmakers have gone deep on issues to enact laws dealing with tax breaks, employment opportunities and recognition for veterans.
"There are never any guarantees with the legislative process but we can promise one thing: that we will have an omnibus bill before Memorial Day weekend and we may very well be producing something of a scaled-down version by Veterans Day," Timilty said Tuesday.
Though the committee is still determining which topics it might seek to address this session, Campbell said the issue of post-traumatic stress disorder is an important one to the committee and the Legislature at large.
"We know as a committee this is something a majority of legislators are interested in pursuing and the time has come for this. It's a complex issue, but now we have some data and we have information ... we have some clinical-based information we can look to," Campbell said. "I would say that that is a major area of concern amongst the committee members and our colleagues in general."
On Wednesday, the committee heard testimony from veterans and veteran advocates on a bill (S 2164) that would establish a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Commission that would, among other things, "develop and annually update a summary of the advances made in research on and treatment and diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder," and "develop and annually update a comprehensive strategic plan to improve health outcomes for individuals with a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder."
Among those who testified Tuesday was retired U.S. Army Brigadier Generals Jack Hammond, executive director of the Home Base program. Hammond said the greatest challenge his organization faces is connecting veterans to the care they need and then making sure there are enough clinicians who can provide competent care.
"The sciences we use for the most part were developed in the 1950s and 60s. If you look at other areas of medicine like cancer where they have just highly, highly advanced treatments far beyond what it was in the 70s and 80s, mental health and brain injury just has not made those same advances," he said. "So we're looking at a situation where we have a patient population which is highly difficult to get them into care in the first place, the second challenge is having competent clinical providers to provide that care and then the third part is the care we do deliver is based on 50- or 60-year-old science. So we need to improve on that."
Both Campbell and Timilty said Tuesday that they want to be sure they have heard from a variety of veterans and veterans organizations before moving legislation out of committee so lawmakers can feel comfortable knowing that the measures they advance will actually help veterans.
"For us and the committee, it's far more important if we put out a veterans bill it's done the right way," Timilty said. "So we're not putting artificial deadlines on ourselves or the committee right now but we are putting an imprimatur of excellence; we want this to be a good bill when it comes out."
