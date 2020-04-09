Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.