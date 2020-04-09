BOSTON (AP) — The superintendent of a Massachusetts veterans home who was placed on leaving following COVID-19 deaths there said Thursday that state officials were not kept in the dark about illnesses at the facility.
Bennett Walsh said he is cooperating with Gov. Charlie Baker's investigation into his actions as superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home. Walsh said reports that state officials were not notified about the virus's spread and staffing problems at the home are false.
"State officials knew that Holyoke needed as much help as possible. No one was kept in the dark," Walsh said in an emailed statement. Walsh is on administrative leave.
Attorney General Maura Healey has also launched an investigation into COVID-19 deaths at the home, saying her office is trying to determine whether any legal action is warranted.
Officials said Wednesday that 27 residents have died, 20 of whom tested positive. Another 62 residents and 68 staff members have also tested positive.
Walsh said they notified state officials on March 27 that 28 veterans had exhibited symptoms and two veterans had died. Walsh said he asked that day for National Guard medical personnel to assist staff at the home but his request was denied.
In other virus-related developments:
____
POT LAWSUIT
A group of marijuana dispensaries have sued the governor over his decision to shutdown recreational pot operations in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday asks the court to allow recreational pot shops to reopen, saying the closure will cause serious harm to the industry.
The Republican governor said keeping the stores open would harm the state's ability to control the spread of the virus because they draw many customers from other states where recreational marijuana remains illegal.
"Significant numbers of the customers who procure cannabis at recreational marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts are not from Massachusetts," Baker said Wednesday. "Making those sites available to anybody from the northeast would cut completely against the entire strategy we're trying to pursue."
The Cannabis Control Commission said Tuesday that recreational marijuana suppliers can sell their products to medical cannabis dispensaries. The state has said medical marijuana sales are "essential" and may continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.