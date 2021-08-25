As staff and students move into their temporary home at St. Ann School in downtown Gloucester, Veterans Memorial Elementary School leaders will be hosting a meeting for the neighborhood.
The school's meeting to say hello to its new neighbors is scheduled to take place via Zoom this Thursday, Aug. 26. from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
The first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Veterans Memorial staff and students will be at St. Ann for the next two years as a new school is constructed at 11 Webster St.
Those interested in attending can log in at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/87824537134; or phone in by dialing 1-929-205-6099 or 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID is 878 2453 7134
