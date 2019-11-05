In the run-up to Veterans Day, local veterans are reading books to Cape Ann schoolchildren.
The veterans will visit Gloucester's Plum Cove and Beeman Memorial elementary schools on Wednesday and West Parish on Thursday.
On Friday, veterans will be in Manchester for a reading at Memorial Elementary School in the morning before heading to a Veterans Day ceremony at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School.
Later Friday, veterans will visit Gloucester's Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools.
The veterans already attended class at O'Maley Innovation Middle School this past Monday.
There will be no classes on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.
Gloucester will mark the day with a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at the Gloucester High School auditorium, followed by a parade to the Gloucester American Legion at the corner of Middle and Washington streets for ceremony in honor of Armistice Day and a luncheon.
