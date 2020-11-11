HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A western Massachusetts city scarred by one of the nation’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks in a nursing home marked Veterans Day with a solemn ceremony Wednesday.
State Rep. Aaron Vega, a Holyoke Democrat, was among the speakers during Holyoke’s holiday remembrance to recognize the nearly 80 veterans who died from the virus at the Holyoke Soldiers Home earlier this year.
The Veterans Day ceremony was conducted virtually with virus cases surging in the state and elsewhere.
Vega said military veterans at the Holyoke home and elsewhere in the state are still not getting the care they deserve, despite the state’s best efforts.
“I want to ensure that respect, dignity and care are re-instilled in our Soldiers’ Home,” he said. “Those veterans that we lost will not be forgotten, and we’ll be sure to use their memory so that a tragedy like that won’t happen again.”
Advocates have also created an online Veterans Day tribute to honor the victims of the Holyoke outbreak.
The website launched by the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition earlier this week includes images, a short narrative, and a link to a funeral notice or obituary so that people can learn about each veteran’s life and service to the nation.