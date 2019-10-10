The plan to build a new elementary school to replace the aging East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools passed an important procedural test Wednesday evening.
By a 5-to-1 tally, the School Committee voted to advance preliminary plans for a roughly $73 million building at the current Veterans site to the state School Building Authority, which in exchange for funding a significant portion of new buildings oversees numerous facets of their design and siting.
The School Committee also voted unanimously to ask the city to transfer a small parcel of Department of Public Works land that is near Veterans and necessary for the project, to the School Department.
If the City Council approves the land transfer, a period of "back-and-forth" among state officials, consultants hired by the city and city officials is likely to ensue, Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said Thursday.
One committee member, Joel Favazza, voted Wednesday night against the plan to forward the Veterans proposal to the state. He said Thursday that he did so because the Veterans site will be more expensive than the runner-up site, which was near the Fuller School, and will have no playing field for students.
He said it was "ridiculous the School Committee would ask the taxpayers to spend $5 million more than they need to for an inferior (site)."
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who is a member of the School Committee by virtue of her office, did not attend Wednesday's meeting.
Under the timeline the city is pursuing, the City Council could schedule a late spring citywide vote so citizens could decide whether to borrow the funds necessary for Gloucester's portion of the project. That number will depend on the final reimbursement rate from the state, but the city's early estimates are that it would end up costing the owner of a $400,000 home about $152 more in property taxes each year.
If there are no significant delays, a new 440-student school could open in fall 2023.
Also Wednesday evening, the School Committee formally accepted a gift valued at more than $11,000 from Sudbay Family Automotive — the use, for three years, of a new Chevrolet Equinox. The small-sized four-door SUV is set to arrive later this month and will be used to transfer cooked food from schools with kitchens to schools that don't have them.
Brad Sudbay, general manager of the dealership group, said Thursday: "Being a local dealership, we tried to help out."
School Committee member Kathleen Clancy said Thursday: "We're very grateful for businesses in our community that our generous to our schools."
