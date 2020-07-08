IPSWICH — Police have released the name of the boater who was severely injured in an accident Sunday off Ipswich.
Parker Bates, 19, a recent Ipswich High School graduate, was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington after the crash. His condition was not available on Tuesday.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
Police said on Sunday that Bates and three others fell overboard just before 3 p.m. The uncontrolled boat then ran over Bates and eventually crashed into a houseboat owned by Bates' family.
Chief Paul Nikas said the victim's family wants to convey their gratitude to all the first responders, trauma team members at Lahey Burlington, Medflight team and the numerous civilian boaters who rushed in to aid in the rescue efforts of all four victims.
