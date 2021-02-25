The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, including the Cape Ann chapter, invites high school students to enter its “Democracy Challenge” student video contest.
Ninth- through 12th-graders wishing to enter should create submit a 30-second video answering the question, “What Did You Learn About Our Democracy in 2020?”
The winner will receive $500.00, while $250 go to the runner-up, and $100 to the third-place finisher. In addition, a school with multiple exceptional entries will receive a $250 Catalyst Award.
More information is available and contest entries may be submitted online at https://review.wizehive.com/contests/democracy-challenge or at www.lwvma.org through April 2, 2021. Winners will be announced by April 30, 2021.