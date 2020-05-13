BOSTON (AP) — Bills aimed at expanding voting options in Massachusetts during the pandemic will be the subject of a virtual public hearing Thursday.
The bills propose a number of changes, including requiring the state to mail ballots to all voters before the November election and affirming coronavirus concerns as a reason to vote by absentee ballot in the September primary and November general elections.
Other proposed changes would allow two weeks of early voting before the September primary and three weeks of early voting before the November election, and require public health regulations at early voting sites and polling locations.
The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the Facebook page of Sen. Barry Finegold, an Andover Democrat.