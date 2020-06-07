Virtual playwriting class offered for young people

Playwriting instructor Deirdre Girard 

 

Gloucester Stage Education Director Heidi Dallin announced that the Young Playwrights Workshop will move online for 2020 with workshops starting on June 8.

The Young Playwrights Workshop is a professional training program for ages 9 to 18 designed to cultivate a passion for storytelling through playwriting. The four online sessions are designed to give students the opportunity to write and refine scripts through a multi-draft process with input from professional playwright and Newburyport resident Deirdre Girard.

The sessions are broken down into a pre-teen category for ages 9 to 12 and teens from 13 to 18 years old. Sessions will be recorded in case a participant is unable to attend a session or if they want to review the session again. Participation in this workshop gives students access to submit their ten-minute plays to the 2020 Young Playwrights Festival. Selected plays will be cast, rehearsed and performed over zoom in the 2020 Young Playwrights Festival, which will be streamed Sept. 10-13. For more information and to register, go to: https://gloucesterstage.com/youngplaywrights/ or call Heidi at 978-283-6688.

Girard completed her Master of Fine Arts degree in playwriting at Boston University and has had dozens of one-act plays produced nationally and internationally. Most recently, she completed a commission from Peabody Essex Museum for two one-act plays, won the Susan Glaspell National Short Play Award at QC Theater, Iowa for her one-act play "In the Buff," and had readings of her plays "Shaken" and "Dollar for Dollar" in Boston and Chicago. She is a visiting playwright/instructor for Boston University’s Massachusetts Young Playwrights Project.

A message about the workshop from Girard may be found at https://youtu.be/WPoX63xTsi0

 

