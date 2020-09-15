In support of Massachusetts Opioid Screening and Awareness Day, North Shore Medical Center is looking to be a part of saving lives affected by the epidemic.
On Sept. 22, NSMC's Salem Hospital will be joining a virtual town hall event that will have a host of experts to talk about opioid misuse and treatment and the opportunity for people on the call to take a free, anonymous, online screening for themselves or a loved one.
"Opioid use disorders persist in our communities and isolation many have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic has not helped," said Natasha David-Hays, LICSW, Clinical Director of Substance Use Services at North Shore Medical Center. "We know that people are struggling, but also that addiction disorders are treatable and we're here to help."
Referral information about local treatment resources, including those at NSMC and the Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline (800-327-5050) will be provided at the event. Screening and resources are and will be available at opioidscreening.org.
NSMC was the first hospital to sign on in support of the Massachusetts Opioid Screening and Awareness Day — a collaboration between Fighting Opioid Misuse and Brigham B-Core Program to "decrease the stigma surrounding opioid use disorders and help individuals recognize that there are resources available in their community to treat this debilitating illness," according to a news release.
The timing is of essence as the opioid epidemic continues to wreak havoc while the nation is dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic, said a NSMC release.
According to NSMC, an estimated 275,000 people in Massachusetts currently struggle with an opioid use disorder, but only about 10% of those people are receiving treatment for it.
For those interested in attending, visit https://home.mcleanhospital.org/opioid-screening. A recording of the event will be accessible after the program as well.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Massachusetts Opioid Screening and Awareness Day
A Virtual Event: Town Hall, Online Screening & Referral
Logon at https://home.mcleanhospital.org/opioid-screening?hsCtaTracking=5c825a78-e0ce-4bdb-b1fe-de960813f3a3%7C94ede34a-17bd-4c6b-b83b-647fd29c63c1#register
When: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 9 to 11 a.m.