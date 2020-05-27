BOSTON (AP) — A cluster of COVID-19 cases has emerged at a Sam's Club distribution center near a Massachusetts Walmart that was closed for several days when more than 81 employees tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, officials said.
Nineteen workers at the Worcester Sam's Club facility, which is not open to the public, have recently tested positive, City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said Tuesday, according to The Telegram & Gazette. Nine employees had earlier tested positive.
The Sam's Club distribution center now has a 24-hour nursing presence, Augustus said.
Sam's Club is a division of Walmart.
The Worcester Walmart closed April 29 after city health officials learned of the COVID-19 outbreak. It reopened May 5.