Virus outbreak complicates census count

BOSTON — Rapid spread of the new coronavirus has complicated the decennial census, with federal and state officials scrambling to figure out how to take an accurate count of people who may be quarantined, hospitalized or reluctant to interact face-to-face with census workers.
The 2020 Census gets underway this week with a mass-mailing of questionnaires, which will be followed up by census takers going door to door to count households that haven't responded.
Secretary of State William Galvin, whose office oversees the count in Massachusetts, said the COVID-19 outbreak is a major challenge for census takers, with health officials urging people to limit interactions to prevent its spread. He's concerned there might not be enough workers to conduct door-to-door canvassing.
"The best alternative is for people to do it online, by phone or through the mail," Galvin told reporters on Thursday. "Obviously, we'll all be a lot better off once the virus becomes a thing of the past, but at the moment we need to go forward with the count."
Another concern is the impact of colleges and universities shutting down to avoid spread of the virus and sending students — one of the hardest groups to count — home.
Then there's the matter of finding census workers.
"It's a huge concern," said Eva Millona, who chairs the state's Complete Count Committee that is heading public outreach. "We can't have people going door to door with the outbreak."
Massachusetts remains under a state of emergency, declared by Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday, as it grapples with a surge in suspected cases of the virus.
As of Thursday, there were 108 presumed cases in the state, with hundreds more people at home under self-quarantine, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Baker is encouraging people to limit personal interactions and avoid large crowds and events — especially older adults, who are most at risk of contracting the virus.
Contingency plans
Nationwide, there have been nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in 38 states and 29 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Census Bureau issued a statement on Wednesday saying it has contingency plans as well as a task force to monitor the outbreak and respond to concerns.
"The health and safety of our staff and the public is of the utmost consideration and importance," the agency said in a statement. "We must fulfill our constitutional obligation to deliver the 2020 Census counts to the president of the United States on schedule, and we must adhere to our core task of counting everyone once, only once, and in the right place."
The bureau urged people who may be concerned about answering the door for a census taker to respond to the questionnaire that will be showing up in mailboxes beginning this week.
"It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker," the statement read.
The constitutionally mandated census, done every 10 years, is required to count the country’s entire population. It asks questions about race, housing, marital status and other topics.
What's at stake
There's a lot more at stake than an accurate head count.
Census results determine how billions of dollars in federal money are distributed. In fiscal year 2017, Massachusetts received more than $38.2 billion that was connected to census data, according to federal figures. The money went to everything from transportation, health care and special education to school breakfast programs.
The census also determines how many congressional seats each state gets. Massachusetts now has nine representatives in Congress, which could increase or decrease depending on the count.
The state lost one congressional seat after the 2010 count when its population -- officially 6,547,629 -- didn’t grow as fast as the national average.
In 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated the state's population at 6,902,149 -- a growth of 5.41% in nine years.
There are lingering concerns about a lack of participation by immigrants and foreign-born residents, which are among the hardest-to-count communities, following a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the census.
The question was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court following a legal challenge.
Galvin said it's vital for the state to get an accurate tally because there won't be a recount if people don't participate.
"Once the count is completed ... the chances of adjusting it are very minimal," he said. "So getting this count going and making sure that we get everyone included is crucial."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
