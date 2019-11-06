Volunteers honored for years of service

Courtesy photo/RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore and SeniorCare recently honored a group of its volunteers for their service. Pictured are, seated, from left, Gold Recipient Carol Rawston, Silver Recipient Philip Isaacson, 20-year volunteer James Dort, 27-year volunteer Ida Christopher; center, from left, volunteer and past lifetime recipient Carole Isaacson, Volunteer Board member Nancy Scanzani, Mary Ann Nay of state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr’s office; and, rear, from left, Gold Recipienta Jeanne Riddle and Beverly Wiley, Ruth Lindsay, Assistant Secretary Carole Malone of the state Executive Office of Elder Affairs, SeniorCare CEO Scott Trenti, Theresa Dickson, Linnea Hagberg, and Volunteer Board member Tom Tanous.