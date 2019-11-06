Volunteers honored for years of service

DANVERS — A group of Cape Ann residents were among those who were honored for achieving years-of-service milestones when the RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore and SeniorCare held their 30th annual volunteer recognition luncheon.
Many local agencies, including SeniorCare, would simply not be able to offer the level of services available to so many people without your help. Through this service, you improve the quality of life for all of us in each of our communities,” said SeniorCare Chief Executive Officer Scott Trenti in welcomed 190-plus volunteers, local officials, community partners, and sponsors to the event in Danversport last week.
The theme for this year’s event was “Volunteers Rock!”
Recognized with awards for their service were James Dort and Trish Roach, both of Gloucester, both 20 years; Ed Chabot of Beverly and Barbara Denis of Peabody, both 23 years; Catherine Morrocco of Peabody, 25 years; Esther Galpern of Salem, 25 years; Ida Christopher of Gloucester, 27 years; and Wally Rowe of Rockport, 31 years.
In addition, SeniorCare’s Silver Award was presented to Philip Isaacson of Peabody for achieving 4,000-plus lifetime hours of volunteer service.
SeniorCare’s Gold Award was presented to five volunteers for achieving more than 10,000 hours of lifetime volunteer service. These volunteers were Chabot, Morrocco, Carol Rawston of Wenham, Jeanne Riddle of Middleton and Beverly Wiley of Beverly.
"Together, you do so much, and every act of kindness means so much to each person whose life you touch,” RSVP Director Ruth Lindsay told the group.
A business showcase was once again part of the festivities, which featured a photo booth.
This year’s executive sponsor was Institution for Savings, and an additional 19 local businesses and nonprofits sponsored the luncheon and many participated in the Business Showcase, including AARP, North Shore Music Theatre, the North Shore YMCA and several banks, assisted living facilities and others.
