Generous Gardeners volunteers, led by the nonprofit’s co-founder Susan Kelly, spent this past sunny Saturday morning digging dirt so Stacy Boulevard will bloom with color in April and May.
They began planting about 19,100 tulip bulbs in the beds along the oceanfront promenade and around the Man at the Wheel and Fishermen’s Wives statues.
This is the fourth autumn Generous Gardeners has planted tulip bulbs on the boulevard. Later in the week, Kelly said volunteers will plant 1,000 mixed varieties of daffodils into various traffic islands around the city and the newly cleared Spanish War memorial at the corner of Pleasant and Prospect streets.
The nonprofit organization always accepts donations to help keep the city’s green spaces flowering. Donations may be made online at the group’s website, www.generousgardeners.org, or by sending a check to Generous Gardeners, 101 Western Ave., Suite 1, Gloucester, MA 01930.
