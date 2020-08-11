More than 300 people gave Gloucester's school leaders a lot to think about when they sounded off about the schools' plan for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Committee will meet Wednesday, Aug. 12, to vote on a final plan on the primary learning model for each school level to be submitted to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The deadline to submit a plan to the state is Friday.
On Monday, the committee hosted an online hearing concerning the district’s preliminary reopening plan. That plan proposed that preschool meet in-person with reduced class sizes, elementary schools meet in-person with an hour of remote learning scheduled in the afternoon, O’Maley Innovation Middle School have a full enrollment hybrid, and Gloucester High School run a split-day hybrid.
Members of the Gloucester Teachers Association, parents, teachers from neighboring districts, students, and family members logged in on Monday to pose one question: how can the school district assure safety for children, teachers, and their families going into the school year? Many called for remote learning at the start, phasing in a hybrid model once it is safer to do so.
Wednesday's meeting begin at 7 p.m. Those interested may join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87550406197 or by dialing 1-312-626-6799 or 1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 875 5040 6197.