By the end of Tuesday, the list of six candidates vying to be Gloucester’s mayor will have been winnowed to two as voters cast their ballots in the city’s preliminary election.
Candidates seeking the city’s top office are incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken, Greg Verga, Rob Russell, Brian Pollard, John Harvey, and Francisco Sclafani.
By city charter, the names of only two candidates can appear on the election ballot on Nov. 2, forcing the preliminary election this Tuesday, Sept. 14. The question of who will go through to November’s election is the only one on the ballot.
City Clerk Joanne Senos said Thursday that her office had already received 625 mail-in ballots and 140 absentee ballots.
For those planning to vote in-person, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at these locations:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester School at 8 Davis Street Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA Gymnasium at 7 Gloucester Crossing Road
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Youth Center at 140 Prospect S.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School at 36 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School at 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School at 15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center at 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School at 10 Concord St.
The unofficial results are expected to be in by 9 Tuesday night.
