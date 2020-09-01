BOSTON — Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide a handful of races for Congress and the state Legislature amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus.
Turnout in state primaries is traditionally low, but the outbreak prompted the state to give voters more options to skip the risk of Election Day crowds by expanding voting by mail and offering five days of early voting. That's led to a record number of ballots being cast ahead of Tuesday's in-person vote.
As of Monday, more than 856,000 people had voted either through the mail or during the early voting period that wrapped up on Friday.
That includes about 768,000 Democratic ballots and 88,000 Republican ballots, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin.
"I think it's fair to say that a majority of the people who would be participating in tomorrow's election in fact have voted," he told reporters at a Monday briefing.
Galvin said he expects between 1.2 million to 1.3 million ballots overall to be cast, which would be a "historic" turnout for a state primary.
For those who plan to cast a ballot in person on Tuesday, Galvin emphasized that myriad health and safety protections will be in place at polling stations.
"We've gone to extraordinary lengths to make sure that polls are safe and that voters who participate will have no worries about their health," he said.
The massive number of mail ballots, which can't be counted until the polls close on Election Day, means the outcome might not be known Tuesday night. Galvin said "it is my hope" that results are complete by Wednesday morning.
More than 4.5 million people are registered to vote in Massachusetts, according to elections officials. The majority, about 55%, are not affiliated with a political party.
Under Massachusetts' system of open primaries, those so-called "unenrolled" voters can choose a Republican, Democratic or Libertarian ballot.
Voters who are registered as Democrats can vote only in the Democratic primary, while Republicans can vote only on the GOP ballot.
In the Democratic primary, topping the ballot is a marquee race between incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy, which has tested loyalties among the party's ranks locally and nationally.
Markey, 74, who was first elected to Congress in 1976, is running on his years of experience in Washington and argues that his younger challenger lacks a legislative record.
Kennedy, 39, has served four terms in Congress and has leaned on his family's political dynasty as he campaigned to unseat the veteran lawmaker. He argues that Markey hasn't been attentive to his constituents. Kennedy is promising a new generation of leadership.
Recent polls have shown Markey with a double-digit lead over his younger challenger. Both candidates have been crisscrossing the state in all-out efforts to win over voters in the waning days of the campaign.
Whomever emerges from the acrimonious primary will face the winner of a GOP Senate primary between Kevin O’Connor, a lawyer, and Shiva Ayyadurai, who made an unsuccessful bid for Senate in 2018.
Meanwhile, incumbent U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Salem faces a challenge in his bid for a fourth-term from two Topsfield Democrats, Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken.
There are only a handful of contested legislative primaries on Tuesday's ballot, with most incumbent lawmakers getting a free pass to the November election.
Of 40 Senate seats, only five Democratic primaries are contested, and there are no primary races on the Republican side.
In the 160-seat House, there are just 26 contested Democratic primaries and four contested Republican primaries.
Locally, Rep. Jerald Parisella, a Beverly Democrat, faces a challenge from Democrat Richard Canavan-Wagner, also of Beverly.
In Lawrence, Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, is being challenged by Democrat Marianela Rivera, a former Lawrence School Committee member.
On the Republican ticket, Shishan Wang of Andover is running against Jeffrey DuFour of Tewskbury in a GOP primary for the 18th Essex District. The winner will face Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, in November.
Polls across the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Every ballot, including those sent by mail, must be received by 8 p.m. to be counted.
Voters may find their polling place information and view a sample ballot at www.WhereDoIVoteMA.com
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.