BOSTON — A proposal to scrap the state's winner-take-all elections in favor of ranked choice voting is being largely funded by wealthy, out-of-state donors, according to a review of campaign finance data.
Question 2 on November's ballot, if approved, would require the state to convert to a ranked-choice system for congressional, state and municipal elections. Under the system, voters rank candidates in order of preference in case no one receives more than 50% of the vote.
Supporters of ranked choice have far out-raised opponents, setting up a lopsided battle over radically changing how officials are elected.
Contributions to the Ranked Choice Voting 2020 Committee, which supports the ballot question, totaled more than $3.1 million as of Sept. 15, according to disclosures filed with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
More than two-thirds of the money came from the Action Now Initiative, which is bankrolled by billionaire Texas couple John and Laura Arnold. The group has has poured more than $2.1 million in supporting the question, the records show.
The committee's contributions also include $100,000 from Jonathan Soros, CEO of JS Capital Management and the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
By comparison, the only contribution to the No Ranked Choice Voting Committee 2020 as of Sept. 15 was $250 from the Westford Republican Town Committee.
Anthony Amore, a 2018 Republican nominee for secretary of state and interim spokesman for the newly formed No on 2 committee, framed the opponents as a "truly grassroots movement" who face a well-funded campaign to upend the state's centuries-old electoral system.
"Why are these billionaires from outside our state literally spending millions of dollars to change how we cast votes in Massachusetts?" he said. "It's troublesome."
Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, a co-chair of the Yes on 2 committee, noted that in addition to big checks from wealthy donors, the initiative has received hundreds of small contributions from Bay Staters who "support new mechanisms to strengthen our democracy."
Pros, cons of ranking
Vargas and other backers say a ranked-choice system gives voters more options and ensures winning candidates have broad support.
"It would increase diversity in government, decrease polarization in campaigns, and restore faith in our democracy in a time when we need it most," Vargas said.
Unlike the current system in state elections, which awards offices to whomever wins the most votes, the new system would have voters rank candidates by preference. If no one gets more than 50%, the last-place candidate is removed and votes are recounted. The process repeats until one candidate has more than 50% of the vote.
Opponents say the system is confusing and would lead to boring contests where candidates avoid controversial topics because they don't want to alienate potential supporters.
"It's so confusing that supporters have to use videos to explain to voters how it works," Amore said. "Do we really want to make such a radical change to how elections are held?"
Many of those involved with the opposition are Republicans who argue the system would favor the state's Democratic majority.
While some cities, including San Francisco and Cambridge, have used ranked choice voting for years, Maine is the only state to make the switch broadly. It will use ranked choice in the Nov. 3 presidential election, after the state's Supreme Judicial Court rejected a GOP-led effort aimed at preventing its use.
A MassINC Polling survey in August found Massachusetts voters were evenly split over the use of ranked-choice voting, with 36% both for and against.
Legal challenges ahead?
A Question 2 guide released this week by Tufts University suggests that ranked choice voting might draw legal challenges because it may conflict with the state Constitution, which explicitly states that "the person having the highest number of votes shall be deemed and declared to be elected."
Tufts researchers, who didn't take a position, noted that ranked choice voting would "trigger a dramatic shift" in how elections are done.
"Ballots would look different, voters would have different responsibilities, and the vote-counting process would require new rules and logistics," Even Horowitz, the study's author, wrote.
"Ultimately, it's a question of what they want from the state's election system -- the opportunity to better express their preferences or the surety and familiarity of a system most of us have known our whole lives."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com